GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.180-0.280 EPS.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ GFS opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $48.12 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.71.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,324,000 after acquiring an additional 401,582 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after acquiring an additional 330,886 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,839,000 after acquiring an additional 88,072 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

