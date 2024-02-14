GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. GLOBALFOUNDRIES updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.28 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.180-0.280 EPS.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.19. 282,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,263. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,293,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,324,000 after buying an additional 401,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after buying an additional 330,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,839,000 after acquiring an additional 88,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

GFS has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

