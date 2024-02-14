Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.
Global Ship Lease Price Performance
NYSE GSL opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $21.94.
Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Ship Lease
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- When does Tesla stock become too cheap to ignore?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.