Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

NYSE GSL opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 183.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

