Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Sets New 12-Month High at $138.21

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $138.21 and last traded at $138.00, with a volume of 503044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Get Global Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.89.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after buying an additional 64,912 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,151,000 after buying an additional 132,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.