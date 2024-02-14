Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments updated its FY24 guidance to $11.54-$11.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.540-11.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $135.38. The company had a trading volume of 730,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,427. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $138.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 72.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 53.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

