Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online Trading Down 3.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLBE opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

