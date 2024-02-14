Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,969 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.30.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $93.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.12. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $480,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,509,378.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 9,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $891,881.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,275,764.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $480,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,509,378.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,403 shares of company stock valued at $22,027,363. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

