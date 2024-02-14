Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ LANDM opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.25%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.