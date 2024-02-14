Genesis Energy (GEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genesis Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

