General Motors Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $10.21 Per Share (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Zacks Research issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of General Motors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $10.21 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GM

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.