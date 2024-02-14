Garrett Motion (GTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $8,411,456.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,287,784 shares in the company, valued at $93,575,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garrett Motion

About Garrett Motion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 888.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 342.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 11.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

