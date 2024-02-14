Garrett Motion (GTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $9.75.
In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $8,411,456.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,287,784 shares in the company, valued at $93,575,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.
