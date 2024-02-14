Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) rose 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 4,017,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 6,120,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOTU shares. China Renaissance cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOTU

Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 2,548.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,998,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,849 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth about $11,487,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.