Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 9500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Galantas Gold Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galantas Gold Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.