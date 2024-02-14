FY2025 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.82. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $58.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $61.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 213.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 323,400 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 318.3% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 235,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 178,844 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $899,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.