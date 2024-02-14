FY2024 EPS Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for AZEK in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.72.

Shares of AZEK opened at $44.53 on Monday. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in AZEK by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 7.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,806,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,005,000 after purchasing an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AZEK by 57.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 31.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 393,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 94,005 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

