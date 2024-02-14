FY2024 Earnings Estimate for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issued By Zacks Research

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for LKQ in a report released on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.19. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share.

LKQ has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $48.09 on Monday. LKQ has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 704,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after buying an additional 32,995 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 170,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in LKQ by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 67,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,583,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in LKQ by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

