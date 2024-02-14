FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Boosted by Eight Capital (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Eight Capital boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.01.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 184,507 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 351,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 897,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 16,569,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,609,000 after purchasing an additional 114,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 979,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

