FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Boosted by Eight Capital (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Eight Capital boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.71 EPS.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.01.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.
