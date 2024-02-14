FY2023 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

TSE AQN opened at C$7.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.61. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$6.75 and a one year high of C$12.31. The firm has a market cap of C$5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.45.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

