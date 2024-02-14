FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Tops $593.90 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00003481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $593.90 million and $16.80 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FTX Token

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

