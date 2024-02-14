FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of FTI Consulting worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $186.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.46 and a 52-week high of $232.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCN

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.