Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $472.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.47 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Franklin Electric updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-4.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.220-4.400 EPS.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.59. 11,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,805. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average of $92.43.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

