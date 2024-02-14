Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 17.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 850,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 129,181 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Union by 91.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 35,806 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,854,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,324,000 after buying an additional 408,661 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 35.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 452,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 119,608 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Western Union by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 428,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Western Union Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WU opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.95%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

