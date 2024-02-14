Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,405 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 2.0 %

PBH opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

