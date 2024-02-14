Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 115.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

