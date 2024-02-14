Foundry Partners LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

(Free Report)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.