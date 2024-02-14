Foundry Partners LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.17.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $357.59 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $368.72. The company has a market cap of $355.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

