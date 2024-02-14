Foundry Partners LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $190,270,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $93.87 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock valued at $73,308 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

