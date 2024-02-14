Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of Alta Equipment Group worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Transactions at Alta Equipment Group

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,757,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $30,330,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,185.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,757,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $30,330,388.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Alta Equipment Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.53%.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

