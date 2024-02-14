Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,313,861 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.50% of VAALCO Energy worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,606,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after buying an additional 454,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 112,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,093 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,196,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 79,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

