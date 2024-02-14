Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.
Fortitude Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FTCO opened at 4.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.00. Fortitude Gold has a 52 week low of 3.61 and a 52 week high of 7.41.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fortitude Gold
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- This tire stock trading at incredible discounts
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.