Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,136,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

VSS opened at $110.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average is $109.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

