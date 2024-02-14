Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSEM stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $358.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSEM. StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

