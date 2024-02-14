Formidable Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,262.98 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.10 and a 1-year high of $1,295.97. The company has a market capitalization of $591.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,138.23 and a 200-day moving average of $970.50.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.