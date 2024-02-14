Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $158,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.