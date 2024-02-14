Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 105 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.7 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,128.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.39.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.