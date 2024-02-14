Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,933,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Public Storage by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 114,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,949,000 after purchasing an additional 451,864 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $276.69 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $15,170,525 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

