Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Flowserve by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Flowserve by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

