First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

FGB stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGB. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,531 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.