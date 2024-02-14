First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the January 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ AIRR traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,608. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

