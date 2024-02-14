First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCEF opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The company has a market cap of $29.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $20.61.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 630.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

