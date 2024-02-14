First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HISF opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at about $950,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.