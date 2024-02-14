First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:HISF opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
