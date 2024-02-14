First National Advisers LLC Takes $291,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth $40,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.12. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.94%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

