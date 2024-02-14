First National Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,997,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 421,342 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 168,128 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $15,849,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 68.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 369,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,015,000 after buying an additional 150,748 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 4.4 %

FELE opened at $95.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.43. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.61 and a twelve month high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $472.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.47 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

