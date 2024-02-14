First National Advisers LLC Buys 2,707 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 172.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,321,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after buying an additional 144,420 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock opened at $221.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.47 and a 1-year high of $221.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

Read Our Latest Report on ECL

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.