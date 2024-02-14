First National Advisers LLC Acquires 1,683 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 140.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,045 shares of company stock worth $23,391,963. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $215.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $216.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

