First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $903.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $780.84 and its 200 day moving average is $688.28. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $954.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

