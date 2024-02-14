First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 12,560 Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPSC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of TPSC stock opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06.

About Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

