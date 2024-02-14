First Heartland Consultants Inc. Invests $230,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average of $120.67. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $131.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

