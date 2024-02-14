First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $405,000 Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $28.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF (MAYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. MAYT was launched on Apr 28, 2023 and is managed by Allianz.

