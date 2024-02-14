First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $330,000 Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after buying an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after buying an additional 2,516,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,944,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 1,306,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PECO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

